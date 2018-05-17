Quidel (QDEL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $62.74

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 11094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.28. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,883.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,019,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,096.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,360. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

