Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $102.06 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, VP Robert A. Klug sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $119,934.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $532,501.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $561,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

