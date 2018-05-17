Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,974,000 after buying an additional 560,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,998,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,148,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,592,000 after buying an additional 114,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,107,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,596,000 after buying an additional 889,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,816,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,955,000 after buying an additional 280,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $102.06 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Jon R. Cohen sold 83,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $8,718,309.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $50,753.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.14 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.