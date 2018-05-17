Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust opened at $21.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.