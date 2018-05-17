Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,034 Shares of Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,798,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after buying an additional 533,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 1,155,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 1,231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,123,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 6,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $284,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERI opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $440.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.30 to $38.45 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.