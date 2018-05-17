Qualcomm (QCOM) Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 77.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 10.5% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 92,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm opened at $56.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Qualcomm had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other Qualcomm news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $78,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,383 shares of company stock worth $4,762,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualcomm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Qualcomm Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

