QCR Holdings (QCRH) CEO Larry J. Helling Sells 1,500 Shares

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QCR traded up $0.50, hitting $47.95, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $660.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $40.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.39 million. equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

