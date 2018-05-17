Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Increased by Analyst (NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of National Fuel Gas opened at $51.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

