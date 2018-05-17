Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Switch Issued By William Blair (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Switch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Switch opened at $13.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $31,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $22,327,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $18,175,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $17,208,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.