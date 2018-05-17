Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Decreased by US Capital Advisors (TRGP)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $48.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $48.94.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -846.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Targa Resources by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,859,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,549 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,321,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,502,000 after acquiring an additional 874,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,308,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,607,000 after buying an additional 737,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

