Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Decreased by Analyst

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNH. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,348,000 after acquiring an additional 874,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 526,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 466,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 437,754 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

