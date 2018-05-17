Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Scotiabank Raised by Analyst (BNS)

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Scotiabank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of Scotiabank opened at $63.11 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Scotiabank has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Scotiabank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Scotiabank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.6454 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Scotiabank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Scotiabank by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,417,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654,899 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Scotiabank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,558 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Scotiabank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,948,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,905 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Scotiabank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,920,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,054,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Scotiabank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,026,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotiabank Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

