Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 157.55%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

MRSN stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 313,516 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.