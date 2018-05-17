Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Cut by SunTrust Banks (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLS. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of Flowserve opened at $43.33 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,311,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 13.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Flowserve by 21.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

