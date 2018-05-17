Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Ecolab (ECL) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

ECL stock opened at $147.71 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $146.64 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.42 per share, with a total value of $860,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 694,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.