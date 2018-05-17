Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Raised by Analyst (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.83 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp opened at $41.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,000. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

