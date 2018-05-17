Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) Issued By Piper Jaffray

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Appert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$49.85 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$46.69 and a one year high of C$62.12.

In other news, Director Priscilla C. Hughes sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.48, for a total value of C$318,699.04. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 9,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$377,716.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

