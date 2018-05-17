Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Itron (ITRI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Itron opened at $59.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itron has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $476,794.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $2,275,266. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 3,048.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.