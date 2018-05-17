Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Issued By Cormark

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

CEU opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.34.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$278.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.

In related news, Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$40,250.00. Also, Director Donald Michael Godfre Stewart sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$40,806.06. Insiders have sold 212,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,575 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.