Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Media headlines about Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Premier Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4089856507872 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,934. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd.

There is no company description available for Putnam Premier Income Trust.

