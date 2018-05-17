Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 1,031 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

