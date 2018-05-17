Pure Storage (PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $23.95

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 74080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.58 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,243 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,550. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

