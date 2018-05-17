Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Trading Up 5.1%

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 979,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 928,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. Cowen lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

