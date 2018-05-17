Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.13 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $260.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wood & Company began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

