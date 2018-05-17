Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.09 Million Stake in Continental Resources (CLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources opened at $68.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.27. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 31,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,436.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 and have sold 48,222 shares valued at $2,900,584. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. UBS lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

