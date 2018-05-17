Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bank (NYCB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in New York Community Bank were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bank from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of New York Community Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. New York Community Bank has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that New York Community Bank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. New York Community Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

