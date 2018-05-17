Prudential (PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,122.26 ($28.79).

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($31.06) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.81) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($28.49) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,180 ($29.57) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($23.70), for a total value of £1,423,245.96 ($1,930,610.36). Insiders bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $54,950 in the last ninety days.

Prudential traded up GBX 3 ($0.04), reaching GBX 1,919.50 ($26.04), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.03).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.89) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The business had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

