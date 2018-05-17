Prudential Financial (PRU) Position Raised by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,456,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,299,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,414,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,593,000 after purchasing an additional 103,660 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after purchasing an additional 251,240 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,994,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

