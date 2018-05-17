Prudential Financial (PRU) Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.