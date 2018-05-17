Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.37 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (O)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,151,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,431 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,882,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,332,000 after acquiring an additional 770,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,627,000 after acquiring an additional 204,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income opened at $51.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

