Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.65 Million Stake in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,416 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dentsply Sirona were worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 22,502.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,348,000 after purchasing an additional 852,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 355,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dentsply Sirona alerts:

In other Dentsply Sirona news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Dentsply Sirona has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Dentsply Sirona Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dentsply Sirona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dentsply Sirona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.