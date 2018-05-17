Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 303,326 Shares of Noble Energy (NBL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 303,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Noble Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock worth $772,695. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KLR Group upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $9.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

