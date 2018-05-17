Providence Service (PRSC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Providence Service earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1804478656844 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. BidaskClub raised Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Providence Service opened at $73.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.80. Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $406.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. Providence Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kristi Meints sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $685,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $47,283.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

