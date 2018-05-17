Prologis (PLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2018 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $555.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.42 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 67.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PLD opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after buying an additional 1,307,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,315,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after buying an additional 263,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,652,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,151,000 after buying an additional 638,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $236,544.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,688.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $6,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,116. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

