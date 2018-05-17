Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PGR)

Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 918% compared to the average daily volume of 522 put options.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13,675.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS raised their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

