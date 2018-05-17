Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.30 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003739 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00071152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00549721 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006527 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089095 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031599 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,402,347 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

