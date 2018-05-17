Principal Fund L.P. K2 Sells 8,400 Shares of Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Stock

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 8,400 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Principal Fund L.P. K2 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 9th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 1,900 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $15,029.00.
- On Monday, May 7th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 7,357 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $58,782.43.
- On Thursday, April 26th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 51,401 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $413,264.04.
- On Tuesday, April 24th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 20,088 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $161,507.52.
- On Thursday, April 19th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 7,564 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $57,183.84.
- On Friday, April 13th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,581 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $175,485.66.
NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,985. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $279.23 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ROSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Rosehill Resources Company Profile
Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.
