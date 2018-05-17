Principal Fund L.P. K2 Sells 8,400 Shares of Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Stock

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 8,400 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Principal Fund L.P. K2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 1,900 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $15,029.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 7,357 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $58,782.43.

On Thursday, April 26th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 51,401 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $413,264.04.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 20,088 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $161,507.52.

On Thursday, April 19th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 7,564 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $57,183.84.

On Friday, April 13th, Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,581 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $175,485.66.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,985. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $279.23 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.06. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.

