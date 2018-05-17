Primo Water (PRMW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,896. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.16.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CFO David J. Mills sold 5,934 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $80,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $260,672.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

