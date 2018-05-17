Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $58.36 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00014147 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003906 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00716216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00154512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Lbank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

