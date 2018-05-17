Price Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast (CMCSA)

Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,545.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 7,838.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467,802 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,074,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $683,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,430 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,369,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210,111 shares of company stock worth $44,299,007. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

