Pretium Resources (PVG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3800493588684 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Pretium Resources opened at $6.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.09. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered Pretium Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

