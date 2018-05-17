Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pressure BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in the United States. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

