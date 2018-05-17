Premier Oil (PMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91.88 ($1.25).

PMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Premier Oil to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 145 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Investec lowered their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

In other Premier Oil news, insider Dave Blackwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,886.60).

Shares of Premier Oil traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12), reaching GBX 121.50 ($1.65), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 20,205,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 42.75 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.56 ($1.42).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.