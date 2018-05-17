Premier Foods (PFD) Issues Earnings Results

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.10) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Premier Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

PFD opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.51) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.25 ($0.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; quick meals and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands.

