Precision Optics (PEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

