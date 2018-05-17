Praxair (PX) Stake Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Praxair (NYSE:PX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Praxair were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 40,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after buying an additional 2,222,380 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Praxair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after buying an additional 829,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Praxair by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,995,000 after buying an additional 636,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Praxair by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 537,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,182,000 after buying an additional 459,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Praxair to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Praxair from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE PX opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Praxair has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

