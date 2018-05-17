PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Director James Estey Purchases 5,000 Shares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Director James Estey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,850.00.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.29. 430,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,007. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$35.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of C$67.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.75 to C$29.35 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

