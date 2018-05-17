Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (POWL)

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Powell Industries opened at $35.21 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

