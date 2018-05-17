Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invitation Homes (INVH) Share Price

News headlines about Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invitation Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5607717414037 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of Invitation Homes opened at $22.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.42. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

