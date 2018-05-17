Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD) Stock Price

News stories about Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brocade Communications Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.3307585784002 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems opened at $12.73 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brocade Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brocade Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brocade Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.